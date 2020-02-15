Lafia – Fire caused by bush burning has razed down two blocks of lecture halls at the College of Agriculture, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The Provost of the college, Dr Musa Maikeffi, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Saturday in Lafia.

He said that the incident was a direct result of bush burning, and described it as a huge setback to the college.

The provost said th6a the fire also destroyed a forest museum and fisheries belonging to the school’s Faculty of Agriculture at the Lafia campus.

He hailed the state fire service for stopping the fire from spreading to other structures. (NAN).