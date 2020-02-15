The Federal Government on Saturday expressed readiness to collaborate with the Ogun government in tackling waterborne diseases in the state.

The Minister of Water Resources, Mr Sulaiman Adamu, stated this in Abeokuta at the inauguration of the Joint WASH Sector Emergency Working Group

.Adamu, who was represented by the Deputy Director, Water Quality Control and Sanitation, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Mr Ibiyemi Olu-Daniel, said that the group would be responsible for the monitoring, assessment and interaction of response to cholera outbreak in Ogun.

READ ALSO: Ogun Assembly acknowledges receipt of “Amotekun bill’’



He, therefore, called on the committee members to work as a team to safeguard the lives of the residents.

Adamu enjoined the state Ministry of Rural Development to ensure effective coverage of rural areas in the campaign to inculcate the practice of hand-washing with soap and clean water in the residents.

“This can be done through the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWATSAN).

“Hand-washing with soap and clean water must come after playing, before breast-feeding, after shaking hands, before, during and after preparation of food, after using the toilet or touching refuse as well as after touching animals,” he said.

The committee comprises of sanitation officers and representatives of the state Ministries of Education, Health and Environment.Others are representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO), National Orientation Agency (NOA), Red Cross Society and Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta.

The committee later visited the popular Kuto and Lafenwa markets in Abeokuta to sensitise the residents on the need to observe hygienic practices.