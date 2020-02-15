Lagos – The Senate will resolve issues of lack of diesel supply slowing down construction works on a section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway rehabilitation/reconstruction.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Works, Sen. Adamu Aliero, made this known when he led a delegation of members of the committee during oversight inspection of roads in Lagos on Friday.

Aliero said that the directive given by the Comptroller-General of Customs that petrol tankers were not allowed 20km away from the border should not affect construction companies.

“These are people who are engaged in very important service to the country. The Federal Government has employed their service to rehabilitate and reconstruct this road and definitely, this cannot be done without diesel.

“So we are going to look into this and we will advice the comptroller-general to give exemptions to construction companies especially those of them working very close to the border.

” This is because if we don’t give exemptions to construction of roads, it will seriously be hampered and this is not good for our country particularly now that we are in the dry season.

“If you don’t allow them to bring their construction equipment and in particular diesel, it will be difficult for them to continue with the work during the raining season.

“This is the best season for them to do the job. If raining season comes, work will go at a very slow speed,” he said.

The lawmakers later had a brief meeting with some Custom Officers and the Chairman of the Badagry Local Government, Mr Olusegun Onilude to proffer solution to the problem.

Earlier, Mr Du Yunxiang, the Deputy Project Manager, CGC Nig. Ltd., contractors on the project, had complained that both NUPENG and customs did not allow bitumen tanks cross through Badagry bridge to their site.

“This is the most challenge for me. No diesel to work now and bitumen. They do not allow diesel. Even two trucks are packed by Badagry Bridge,” Du said.

Speaking on the appeal by the Lagos and Ogun State governments to expand the Lagos-Ibadan and Lagos-Badagry Expressways to 10 lanes each, the Senate Committee head said it was not possible.

While inspecting the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Aliero expressed satiafaction at the quality of construction.

“We are very happy with what we have seen we assure that if that road is completed, it will be durable and it will last for about 40 to 50 years because of the standard that is being adopted in constructing it.

“A lot of money is going to be sunk into the construction. We are happy the contractor is not suffering from lack of payment of his bills.

“Every certificate raised by the ministry of works is being settled by the ministry. Which means adequate fund has been provided.” (NAN)