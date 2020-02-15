Some corrupt northern politicians in the PDP cut a deal with Jonathan, but the deal backfired; it didn’t work. Now they want to go the way the other two regions in the South, that is, by blackmail and agitation, let them go and join them. There is nothing wrong with it; after all the other people have been doing it, why should they be left behind’ Dr. Junaid Mohammed has said

Junaid Mohammed speaking on North, Southwest, Amotekun and other issues said “If Umaru Yar’Adua didn’t die and he did his eight years, it was absolutely certain that Goodluck Jonathan wouldn’t have been the president.

“He became the president by virtue of the fact that he was the Vice President by the time Yar’Adua died.”

“To assume that it was favour done to him or to his region was neither here nor there; it is unhistorical.

“We can never wake the dead; we would have known whom he negotiated with other than the Nigerian Constitution, which provided him to be president in the event of the death or the incapacitation of the president.”

Okada restriction Sanwo-Olu’s action in the best intrest of Lagos

On Amotekun he said: ‘If you think that the North is afraid of Southwest, goodluck to you. Go and join them, after all you joined them before they led you into civil war.

I have been open and rational in my commentary. I never looked at issues as a northern or a southern issue. Anyway, are you saying that the Southeast is recognising Amotekun in order to set up a regional police force? I have passed my comment, that is the beauty of democracy; the minority will have their say and the majority their way.

What has been agreed between Southwest governors and the Vice President is enhancing the robust idea of community policing at the state levels because the constitution of Nigeria doesn’t require any group of states; even the zones are not recognised for the purposes of any operative manipulation of the constitution.