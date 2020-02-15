The United States has set plans to evacuate Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the site of the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside China.

The ship has been held in quarantine in a Japanese port since 3 February. Out of 3,700 people on board, 218 have tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus: 46,550 confirmed cases in China as it spreads to Africa

US citizens will be offered seats on a government-chartered flight on Sunday, the US embassy in Tokyo said.

Over 1,500 people have died from the virus, which originated in Wuhan city.

China’s national health commission on Saturday reported 143 new deaths, bringing the toll to 1,523. All but four of the latest victims were in Hubei province.

A further 2,641 people have been newly confirmed as infected, bringing the national total to 66,492.

The outbreak on the Diamond Princess is said to have originated with an 80-year-old man who disembarked in Hong Kong and was later diagnosed with the virus. Passengers and crew are being held in quarantine in Yokohama until Wednesday.

Hundreds of Americans are among those stuck, and at least 24 have been diagnosed with the virus.

But in a letter, the US embassy in Tokyo said healthy American citizens on board would be screened for symptoms before being able to board the plane home on Sunday.

The aircraft is due to fly to Travis Air Force Base in California where some passengers will stay in quarantine for a further 14 days.

The prospect of more time in isolation seemed to dismay some on board.