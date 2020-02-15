Gunmen have kidnapped a Catholic priest serving at the Uromi Diocese in Edo state.

According to a statement by Chancellor of the Uromi Diocese, Rev Father Osi Odenore on his Facebook page, he said the kidnapped priest Father Oboh was abducted on Valentine’s day

Odenore said: “This morning, while on his way to an important function, Rev Fr. Nicholas Oboh was abducted, close to Benin City. We are sure that he is alive, and since the incident, steps have been taken to ensure that he is released without harm. Kindly intensify efforts for his release. Thank you very much.”

Kindly say a word of prayer for his safe release.

In a related development, some children were said to have been abducted at Umelu community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of the state by suspected armed robbers.

It was learnt that the robbers had robbed residents in the area and took four children along with them. According to sources in the area, one of the abducted children has been released after the parents paid the sum of N2 million.

It was further gathered that other parents have opened negotiations with the abductors, but spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said he has not been briefed on the incidents.

