The World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that they are 447 cases of coronavirus outside China.

Dr Michael Ryan, Executive Director, WHO Health Emergencies Programme, said this in a statement posted on the agency’s website on Friday.

He said there are 447 cases from 24 other countries, and now two deaths in Philipines.

In addition to the death in the Philippines, there is now one more death in Japan ,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Africa recorded its first case of COVID-19 on Friday as a foreigner who had been put in isolation at a hospital in Egypt tested positive for the disease.

In a statement, Egyptian Health Ministry said it had informed the WHO and had taken all necessary preventative measures.

It did not give the nationality of the affected person or any other details.

A total of 17 African countries, including Nigeria, have confirmed having facilities where the disease can be detected.

Apart from Egypt, other countries where the virus has been confirmed are Singapore, UK, Malaysia, Taiwan, Spain, Vietnam, Germany, UAE, France and Japan.

Other countries where cases of the disease have been reported are Thailand, Canada, Australia, Italy, Russia, Sweden, Finland, Nepal, Sri Lanka, India, Cambodia, and the United States.

WHO said it could take 18 months for the first vaccine for coronavirus to be ready.