Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau has released another video threatening the Minister of communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Communication Minister, Dr. Ali Isa Pantami

The video which is currently trending on Twitter, has attracted a lot of reactions from Nigerians.

Shekau and his people (Boko Haram) are Godless, mindless and far away from Islam. https://t.co/4tk7ZFgsRS — Ummy Mustapha (@ummynatty) February 15, 2020

In a tweet by Nazeer Salis, he explained that Shekau threatened Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, giving his supporters the go ahead to do to Pantami, ”what they did to late Sheikh Ja’afar Adam.”

I just saw a video of Shekau threatening Dr. Isa Ali Pantami giving his supporters go ahead to do to him what they did to late Sheikh Ja'afar Adam.

Subhanallah, May Almighty Allah continue to guide us onto the right path. In masu shirya ney Allah ya shiryar da su. — Nazeer Salis (@NazeerSalis3) February 15, 2020

Another user who understood Hausa language, explained that the terrorist leader also threatened the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and The CnC and journalists.

Boko haram threatening the COAS, The CnC, and the minister of communications said it all of how fucked we are as a country.



Imagine a president, a lieutenant general in the NA being threatened by one idiot called shekau.



who is shekau? Mtseeww

The thing dey pain me 💔💔 https://t.co/BXcFEt5Vm5 — SANATA ®️ (@Dan_majalisa) February 15, 2020

Shekau expressed his anger and agitation in the new video shows Dr Pantami’s SIM Registration Policy is working to fight terrorism.

"Shekau Angered for the new SIM card Policy and threats to Kill Pantami in new video shows Pantami's SIM Policy is the best for now" — SANATA ®️ (@Dan_majalisa) February 15, 2020

Popular activisit, Aisha Yesufu also made her reactions concerning the video.

I don't blame Shekau. I blame the incompetent, clueless, corrupt, inept and failure #ICCIF we have as Commander-in-chief Rtd Major General Buhari @MBuhari. If he had annihilated Boko Haram as he should have, shekau will not have mouth to talk talkless of shooting videos https://t.co/dZrKVCKK93 — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) February 14, 2020