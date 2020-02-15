The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has call ed on the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately pull in the factional National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, for questioning and prosecution for incitement.

Oshiomhole

The party sa id the violence and arson being perpetuated by APC agents in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, on Friday, was in furtherance of Oshiomhole’s inciting call that no governor would be sworn-in in Bayelsa state, contrary to the judgment of the Supreme Court.

According to Kola Ologbondiyan National Publicity Secretary Oshiomole’s statement was a direct call for sedition and violent subversion of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the statutory authority of the Supreme Court and the mandate of the people of Bayelsa state.

3 killed, 8 injured in road crash in Anambra -FRSC

He should therefore be pulled in immediately for prosecution for inciting violence and arson in the state.

Nigerians can recall that our party had on Thursday cautioned Oshiomhole over his utterances and apparent plots to cause violence and a breakdown of law and order in the state.

The world however watched with horror as APC agents, chanting APC slogans, assaulted the people of Bayelsa state, set the PDP secretariat in the state ablaze, attacked the premises of Radio Bayelsa, vandalized vehicles and equipment, took over major highways and attacked travellers, all in the bid to violently subvert the judgment of the Supreme court and forcefully take control of the state.

The PDP therefore charges the people of Bayelsa, the security agencies and Nigerians at large, to hold Oshiomhole responsible and accountable for the violence in Bayelsa state and deal with him accordingly in line with the provisions of our laws.

Oshiomhole must be brought to book and stopped from the use of garrulity and clear misuse of language to cause crisis in our country.

The Bayelsa Police Command has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew over violent protests by alleged political supporters in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Usher Anozie, while briefing newsmen on Friday in Yenagoa, said the curfew was from 8pm to 6am, and from Friday to Sunday.

“We are to brief on what happened today, where angry politicians stormed the streets of Yenagoa which went violent.

“The police have arrested about eight suspects in connection to the protest.

“In this process, the command has imposed dusk to dawn curfew in the state from 8pm to 6am.

“Members of the public should stay in their houses because the command is ready to arrest anybody.

“Avoid anything that can cause breakdown of law,” he said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it plans to seek legal redress on the decision of Independent National Electoral Commission (lNEC) to issue certificate of return to Bayelsa Governor-elect, Sen. Douye Diri.

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole on Friday at a news conference in Abuja, described as illegal, INEC decision to turn itself to a court to interpret the supreme court judgment.

“We recognise that haven issued certificate to PDP candidate, we still believe that there are viable legal widows that we will be explored.

“We affirm our confidence in the judiciary even with pains in our hearts,” he said.

According to him, INEC fail to recognise that its responsibility does not include legal interpretation.

He said the supreme court did not ask INEC to go and assume judicial powers.

“All what INEC needs to do is simple arithmetic, they should ask who has the next highest votes? Does such person have a required vote spread? If the answer is no, INEC can do no more.

“The supreme court for good reason, gave a conditional order that INEC should swear in the second candidate with the highest number of votes and the required constitutional spread.

“I believe that the fact that the supreme court insisted on constitutional spread is a recognition of the fact that the constitution does not want a situation in which anyone either governor or president presides over the affairs of a state without at least enjoy two third support of electorate of that state.

“Clearly, the votes scored by PDP and its candidate in that election only met requirement in five Local Government Areas(LGAs)and you need six LGAs to meet the requirement of two third . PDP candidate did not satisfy this requirement,” he said.



