Armand Duplantis of Sweden again broke the world pole vault record by passing 6.18m indoors in Glasgow on Saturday, a week after crossing 6.17m.

Duplantis, only 20 years old, confirmed his resplendent form by passing 6.18 m on his first try, a week after erasing the mark of the Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie (6.16 m in 2014).

Imperial during the indoor meeting in Glasgow, Duplantis, known as “Mondo”, clearly erased the bar without touching it, while he still had to jump to France in Liévin on February 19 and then in Clermont on February 23.

Perch genius, 2018 European champion then vice-world champion in 2019, Armand Duplantis confirms that he is the new boss of the discipline just over five months from the Tokyo Olympics.