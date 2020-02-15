Three people were confirmed dead, while eight others sustained injuries in an accident involving two vehicles at Amansea near Awka, along Awka – Enugu old road on Saturday.

Mr Pascal Anigbo, Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, confirmed the accident in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Awka.

Anigbo said the accident involved a stationary DAF truck with registration number: GGE 167 XP suspected to be faulty and a 14-passenger Toyota Hummer bus with registration number: BAL 266 XA.

According to him, the crash occurred around 6.00a.m.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the commercial bus, which was on top speed, rammed into the stationary truck.

“The commercial bus was driven by one Ibrahim and they were on their way to Lagos from Jalingo, Taraba State.

“The FRSC team rushed the injured victims to Chukwuemeka Odumegu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku, while the dead, all male, have been evacuated to the same hospital mortuary,” he said.

Anigbo expressed the sympathies of Mr Andrew Kumapayi, the state’s Sector Commander of FRSC, to the family of the deceased and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured victims.

He however, advised motorists to ensure that they placed adequate caution signs whenever their vehicles broke down along the road. (NAN)