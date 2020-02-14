The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has charged Nigerians to be extra vigilant and be more supportive of the war against terror in the aftermath of new revelations from the Army authorities that Boko Haram members are now scattered across the country.

BMO says the terror group is in a more dangerous state after the military consistently denied it the opportunity to hold territories since its Caliphate dream ended a few years ago.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, BMO said attacks like the recent one on stranded commuters in Auno on the outskirts of Maiduguri shows that the insurgents are now bent on intensifying their mindless terror against the people.

“What the Army chief, Lt-General Tukur Buratai, said in clear terms in a rare interview with ThisDay newspaper is that the war is now at a critical stage where insurgents dislodged from areas that used to be their stronghold have now raised the bar in their campaign of evil.

“And for him to have indicated that security forces have been tracking terrorists who have dispersed to other parts of the country is enough reason for the citizenry to be more vigilant at all times.

“So this is a time that Nigerians from all walks of life need to be sensitive to new faces in their communities and be quick to report suspicious movements to the authorities.

“This is the best reaction to the security challenges in many parts of the country, rather than seeking to politicise the situation,” the group said.

BMO noted that the recent police counter-terrorism operation in Kuduru forest in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State is a good pointer to what General Buratai said in that interview.

“After a special police team engaged a group of bandits in the forest, it was discovered that it actually harboured the operational base of Ansaru, a splinter group of Boko Haram which is affiliated to Al Qaeda.

“We are also aware that the police team killed two wanted terrorists alongside the 250 it said were neutralised in the course of the daring operation.

“This is aside from the cache of war-grade weapons recovered from the terror group which had been holding communities in and around Birnin Gwari virtually hostage for several months.

“So this is an indication of what the security forces are up against now that Boko Haram has no territory in its grip, hence our call for vigilance among the citizenry and more support for the armed forces and the Police in their effort to keep the country more secure.”

The group added that this is not the time to play politics with human lives.