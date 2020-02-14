As the global community marks the world radio day today Voice of Nigeria is set to interrogate how radio broadcasting can survive the tempest of underfunding in the age of digital revolution.

The corporation is staging a one-day seminar at its Broadcasting House Complex Ikoyi Lagos where notable media scholars and practitioners will attempt to proffer solutions on how Radio Broadcasting can still be relevant to address development challenges in diverse polities, despite dwindling funding of the government established media.

READ ALSO: Dortmund target Nigeria’s Dennis

A senior Lecture in the School of Communication, Lagos State University, Dr. Tunde Akanni is leading two other veterans in the industry to dissect the issue of sustainability in his paper at the seminar, titled Radio Broadcasting, Surviving the Tempest.

He has a co-traveller in the Director of News of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Austeen Elewodalu who will address Challenges of External Broadcasting in Diversity and Development.

The third speaker, who is the chairman of Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Dr. Qasim Akinretii will be focussing on Editorial Programming for Diversity and Development.

All arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the programme lives up to expectation in raising awareness on the enduring role of radio broadcasting as vehicle for facilitating change and promoting peaceful co-existence in a diverse polity.