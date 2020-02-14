Board game enthusiasts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ushered in the Valentine’s Day celebrations bonding over games.

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14.

Valentine’s Day is recognised as a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of roman and romantic love in many regions around the world.

The event tagged: “Bond and board games” was organised by NIBCARD Games Cafe. The cafe is Nigeria’s foremost board games only cafe and is known for promoting the gaming culture among Nigerians.

The event, attended by singles and couples alike, had guests try their hands at different games, especially those made in Nigeria.

A board game expert and cafe chaperone, Precious Wonah, said that NIBCARD Games organised the event to bring people together under the shared love for board games.

Fire razes DELSU post-graduate hostel in Abraka

She said that “NIBCARD decided to have bond with board-games to build and strengthen relationships using board-games as a tool. Board games help in strengthening relationships as it fosters face-to-face interactions needed to connect deeply with each other.”

Wonah added that in a world where people hardly spend time with each other, using board games during seasons like Valentine’s Day, can bridge the gap.

She added that “in this 21st century where the world seems always connected, yet somehow separated, board games help in strengthening relationships.

“This is because it requires a group of people sitting together at the same place and the same focusing on a shared experience.”