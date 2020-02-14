Emirates has concluded arrangements to create a memorable travel experience for its customers for Valentine’s Day.



The airline will serve 40 unique Valentine’s Day-themed desserts and treats to serve on board and across its network of lounges spread over six continents. To celebrate the season of love, Emirates’ chefs have created Valentine’s Day desserts for most of its 41 lounges worldwide from 13-15 February.

The culinary creations include an orange-ginger Panna cotta served with berries and pistachios in Hamburg; heart-shaped shortcake served with fresh strawberries and whipped cream in Cape Town; Chocolate and Raspberry petit fours in Auckland; a chocolate St Valentine’s cake in Narita; and chocolate-covered strawberries sprinkled with coconut in the lounges in the USA.

The seven Emirates lounges in Dubai are also putting on a full Valentine’s spread from 13-15 February. Frequent flyers can enjoy a champagne treat with the lively and generous notes of Moet & Chandon Rosé Impérial. This will be accompanied by a selection of Valentine’s inspired cakes and desserts including a passion fruit cake with raspberry, red velvet cake and red velvet ice cream. Coffee lovers can also look for three Valentine’s Day coffee infusions by Coffee Planet – rose kissed mocha, orange crush latte or a white latte mocha.

According to the airline, onboard meals will be seasoned with a touch of romance to complement the regionally inspired cuisine.

On Valentine’s Day itself, Emirates will serve a special selection of desserts on longer flights across its network. In First and Business Class, customers can end their meals on a sweet note with a heart-shaped passion fruit cake. In the iconic A380 onboard lounge, customers can enjoy a drink while snacking on pastries as well as strawberries dipped in dark and white chocolate, while snack baskets in First Class will feature the limited edition strawberry & cream flavoured Lakrids liquorice.

In Economy Class, customers will be served a white chocolate passion fruit cheesecake for dessert.

Customers can equally indulge in the specially created desserts while watching the over 4,500 channels of entertainment across all classes including romantic comedies and classics.