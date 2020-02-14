It has been asserted that a company with high service quality standard is most likely to meet customer needs and expectations while maintaining an economically competitive edge in the respective industry.

This assertion was made by General Manager customers service of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Ebele Okoye,at a one day sensitisation programme on ACI ASQ initiative of the operations department MMIA.

According to Okoye, for any organization to provide quality service, there must be the ability to perform the service dependently, accurately and consistently while assuring knowledge and courtesy of employees and ability convey trust.

She noted that in order assess service quality, service providers must know that only customers can keep getting better lead, stressing that the product must be put into consideration in order to provide good customer service and have knowledge of the organization and its products as services.

Okoye explained that FAAN service quality remained a must at each service point adding that customers formed service perception from past experiences, current experiences and word of mouth, noting that customers can only be delighted while their matters were met.

She said that Nigerian airports were more than just arrival departure points but huts where customers interest with each other and with service providers.

Okoye noted that banners showing complaints grievances redress mechanism were on display at various airports aimed at improving the quality of of service and helping FAAN deal with and resolve complaints quickly, fairly, and consistently.

According to the GM customers service, more than 1,500 staffs were sensitised in its staff sensitisation programs in some selected airports saying that it remained a powerful tool in changing the mindset and attitudes of staff to ensure improvements in service quality.