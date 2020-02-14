Three commercial cart pushers on Friday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State over alleged shop breaking and attempted theft.

The defendants – Hammer Duma, 27; Musa Abubakar, 24, and Shita Muhammed, 20 – whose addresses were not provided, are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, breaking-in and attempted theft.They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

READ ALSO: Fire razes DELSU postgraduate hostel



The prosecutor, ASP Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Feb. 10 at 12.30a.m. at shop 10, Issa Williams St., Lagos Island.

Ekundayo said that the trio broke into the shop with a hammer and were about to cart away goods inside the shop when neighbours heard the noise and apprehended them.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 21, 307 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.The Magistrate, Mrs A.M. Olumide-Fusika, granted the defendants N50,000 bail with one surety each in like sum.She adjourned the case until Feb. 17 for mention.