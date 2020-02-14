Sokoto – The Sokoto Zonal Head of EFCC, Mr Abdullahi Lawal, has said that a petition over non-payment of N3,000 logistic allowance by a corps member led to a recovery of N320 million.

Lawal disclosed this on Friday at the ” Nigerian Youth Walk against Corruption ” rally organised by EFCC in collaboration with NYSC and others.

He said that the petition was received after 2019 election in Zamfara, adding that N65 million cash was recovered during investigation at the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), Zamfara.

According to him, the cash was deposited at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while corps members, who participated in the electoral duty in Sokoto and Kebbi were paid their allowances of about N300 million.

The EFCC zonal boss described youths as vanguards in the fight against all forms of corruption, a menace he said had retarded the nation’s progress.

He said that corruption manifests in diverse forms and needed active and collective collaboration of all Nigerians.

“EFCC is on top of a racketeering case bordering Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results for tertiary institutions admission seekers.

“Some experts maneuvered to alter JAMB results to award high marks for candidates that paid certain amounts; that is dangerous for the nation,” Lawal said.

He further said that N200 million suspected to be misappropriated was recently blocked, while a former Minister had been detained over a fraud involving N400 million meant for a textile industry.

He said that a woman operating a fraudulent microfinance outfit was recently convicted for collecting N995,000 from 119 women.

The zonal head said that EFCC was doing its best to sanitise the country against corruption, rebrand its image and change the attitude of people on corruption.

Mr Philip Enaberue, NYSC Coordinator in Sokoto State, said that the rally was aimed at facilitating more public awareness and involvement in the fight against corruption, especially among youths who are future leaders.

Enaberue said that NYSC mobilised more than 500 corps members for the rally in the state, and was ready to provide more when needed in recognition of importance of the event.

He noted that corruption cut across barriers of religion, culture, levels and other community status, and emphasised the need for collective efforts to fight the menace.

The Guest Speaker, Malam Ibrahim TudunDoki, North-West Coordinator of Community Centre for Development (CCD), and Universal Periodic Review (UPR), lauded government on strides recorded against in the fight against corruption.

TudunDoki called for more government efforts and increased collaboration to sustain the struggle, adding that corruption had attracted humiliation and stigmatisation of Nigerians at international levels.

The event was attended by Chief of Staff to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, Alhaji Muktar Magori, as well as the Provost, Shehu Shagari Collage of Education, Dr Wadata Hakimi.

Others included Ramatu Surajo, a member of Students Against Corruption Club in Usmanu Danfodio University, officials of National Union of Road Transport Union (NURTW), and other civil society organisations. (NAN)