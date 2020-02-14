Former Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad has formally handed over affairs of the organisation to the newly appointed Chairman and leader of the fourth NAHCON board, Alhaji Zikrullah Olakunle Hassan.

The handing over ceremony took place in the Hajj House Conference room on Wednesday.

With the formal constitution of the new board and presentation of appointment letters to the board members, the third NAHCON board under the supervision of Barr Abdullahi is dissolved.

In his speech during the handing over ceremony, Barrister Abdullahi praised the Almighty for guiding President Muhammadu Buhari in selecting a worthy successor for NAHCON.

He expressed confidence in the capability of the new board in taking Hajj Affairs to greater heights. He called on the new Chairman to make welfare of the pilgrims a priority because without pilgrims, NAHCON would not have come into existence.

Barrister Mukhtar also gave gratitude to the Almighty for a successful completion of his term in office, as well as appreciated President Buhari for giving him an opportunity to serve as Chairman of the Commission.

He thanked his board members and NAHCON staff for the support they rendered to him without which he would not have succeeded.

In his first speech to NAHCON staff and other board members as Chairman, Alhaji Zikrullahi Hassan praised the Creator of Mankind for the great honour of being saddled with NAHCON’s mantle of leadership.

While expressing gratitude to President Buhari for considering him capable of being appointed NAHCON Chairman, Alhaji Hassan solemnly pledged to elevate the Commission to the highest level.

He promised to build upon the foundation of the Commission’s founding fathers and to make NAHCON an industry, which Federal Government will be proud of.

The new Chairman commended his predecessor for changing the face of Hajj in Nigeria and promised to tread the path of making Hajj fare affordable.

To the Commission’s staff, Hassan called on them to contribute positive energy towards moving the Commission forward and promised to uphold their welfare and capacity building in order to shape them up for new trends in global Hajj affairs.

Present during the handing over ceremony were board members from the new and outgoing boards, management staff and guests from FCT Muslim Welfare Board and members of press.