A 26-year-old man, Adeyipo Michael, on Friday appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State for allegedly stealing N58,260 belonging to one Salisu Muhammed.

Micheal, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Mary Ajiteru, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between Jan. 6 to Feb. 3 at Rufus Laniyan Estate, Users Bus stop, along Ikorodu Road in Ikorodu.

Ajiteru said that the defendant withdrew money meant for business operations for the complainant at different POS business centres.

Ajiteru said that the offence contravened Section 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing.

The magistrate, Mr O.M.Dawodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dawodu adjourned the case until March 12 for mention.