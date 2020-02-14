National Telecommunications Company, Globacom, has unveiled valentine combo offer to make this year’s season of love memorable for Nigerian telecom subscribers.

In a new promo tagged Valentine’s Combo Offer, Globacom is offering its subscribers up to a whopping 24GB data to use and share with loved ones on purchasing two smartphones from Gloworld stores.

The exclusive offer, which began on Monday, February 10 and will run till 22nd February 2020, is available to all walk-in customers at all Gloworld stores across the country.

The company said this offer is to encourage love and sharing during the Valentine period.

To qualify for the free data, walk-in customers at Gloworld stores must purchase two or more smartphones from the shop.

On purchase of the two smartphone devices, the customer will be entitled to get up to 24GB bundled data, depending on the particular category and price range of the smartphones purchased.

The bonus data is credited automatically upon registration and activation of the accompanying sim card.

The handset brands available during the offer period include Samsung, Apple, Nokia, Tecno, Xiaomi, Lava, Infinix with free data ranging based on the combo purchased from 6GB to 24GB over 6 months. Customers walking in can also choose from a whole new range of latest accessories when they visit Glo World.

In a statement released by the company, Globacom said the aim of the promo is to provide avenues for bonding and seamless communication during the Valentine period, using data-enabled apps, platforms and channels.

Valentine Day is widely regarded all over the world as the festival for celebration of love.