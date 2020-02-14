The post-graduate hostel of the Delta state University (DELSU), Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state was razed by fire in the early hours of Friday.

Public Relations Officer of the institution, Eddy Agbure, who disclosed this on Friday in Warri, said that the incident happened between 1:30 am and 2:00 am on Friday.

He said no life was lost and preliminary investigation has begun to ascertain the actual cause of the inferno.

“It was a colossal loss, but I am happy that no life was lost in the incidence. Preliminary investigation has commenced to ascertain the actual cause,” Agbure said.

Eyewitness said that the fire destroyed the first and second floors of the two-storey building before the arrival of fire fighters.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Andy Egwuyenga, accompanied by some management staff have visited the scene and sympathised with the students.

‘It is very unfortunate that fire started here and we incurred a lot of damage. But, even in this situation, we thank God for His mercy that there is no fatal casualty or reported death.

“The only two or three students that had slight bruises were quickly treated,” vice chancellor said.