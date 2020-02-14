The International Federation Of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ekiti State chapter, has commended Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti approving six months (180 days) Maternity Leave for workers in the state’s public service.

This was contained in a statement signed by FIDA Chairperson, Mrs Yetunde Odunayo on Friday in Ado Ekiti.

READ ALSO: 3m people practice open defecation in Bauchi – Officials



According to the statement, the new policy was a highly commendable move by the Ekiti State Government as it would go a long way to improve the welfare, mental health and well being of both mother and child.

The group noted thta the six months maternity leave would give the women time to practice the recommended six months exclusive breastfeeding for the wellbeing of their babies.

FIDA also lauded the state government on the approval and inauguration of Mrs Peju Babafemi as Head of Service.

“Mrs Babafemi is the first female to be appointed substantive Head of Service since the creation of Ekiti State on Oct. 1, 1996.

“We believe this will further enhance the Ekiti Women Policy Agenda by strengthening women’s political participation and development, which is one of the main focus of our aims and objectives.

“FIDA Ekiti is impressed as the Ekiti State Government has continued to show strong political will toward ensuring gender inclusiveness by consistently enacting policies aimed at promoting the rights of women and children,” the statement added.