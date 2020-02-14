Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the Federal Government will support any partnership that addresses literacy and educational challenges including the problem of out of school children and girl child education in Nigeria.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Thursday, said the vice president made this known when he received a delegation from Google Global Services in the US at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to Osinbajo, it will be helpful to look more in the area of literacy type skills because the government is working on how to expand the whole scope of education especially for girls.

“So, the question really is how we can use technology to make it easier for girls, in particular, to go to school, because if we somehow bring education to their doorsteps, it might take care of some of the problems around taking them out of their home environment.

“For us, our education mandate is so crucial; it is an interesting partnership – business, government and civil society working together. We are already looking forward to a lot of the great work that will be done.

“All of that fits into our education agenda which partly aims at addressing the out of school children and the girl child education issues.”

Speaking on behalf of the Google delegation, Mr. Doron Avni, the firm’s Government Affairs and Public Policy Director described Osinbajo as an excellent partner whose support had enabled the organisation record remarkable success in Nigeria.

According to him, Google has an excellent partner in Osinbajo who has been doing God’s work.

“It is thanks to leading partners like him that we are able to be helpful in communities in which we operate.

“We had made a pledge to train 10 million people in Africa by 2022, I am happy to report to you that so far we have trained more than 5 million people; most important is the fact that out of those 5 million, 3 million are Nigerians.

“With the collaboration that we have with the Ministry of Education, we have now integrated some of Google’s curriculum on online safety into the school’s curriculum.

“So, we will be reaching 56 million students in Nigeria this year,” he said.

He added that the company’s target of training up to 10 million people in Africa by 2022 was realisable.

Earlier in the day, Osinbajo received a delegation from Procter and Gamble led by its President for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Mr Suran Magesvaran.

He said the initiatives of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in the past four years would boost local industries and make them more competitive on the African continent.

“We are concerned about making sure that our industries are competitive by fixing power and other infrastructure. We are looking at port operations, trying to connect the port to the Lagos-Kano rail line,” the vice president said.

On his part, Magesvaran announced the company’s plans to set up a new multi-million dollar plant in Nigeria as part of its new investments in Africa.