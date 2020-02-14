Former Nigerian boxer, Ikechukwu Okoronkwo, has urged the Federal Government to use sports development to fight insecurity by providing empowerment for the youths in the country.

Okoronkwo, who made the call in Enugu on Friday, called on the three tiers of government to develop sports in all sectors to enhance self-employment.

“Lots of youths are involved in sports of different kinds and it will keep the youths who are the most culprit of social vices busy and employed season in, season out,” he said.

The former boxing champion urged the governors to be up and doing in ensuring that their athletes participated in all national festivals.

“Athletes even need competitions organised by the state government time in, time out,” the former boxer said.

He said that non engagement and empowering of youths in sports and other areas caused was part of security challenges in the country.

The former boxer said that there was a need to overhaul sports in the country by engaging people with knowledge of sports administration.

He said that money earmarked for sports should be used judiciously for the development of sports.

“The state should take sports talents hunt to schools because that is where you can find lots of youths.

“Inter- house sports in secondary schools can produce enough talented athletes for the country, before talking about those on the street,” Okoronkwo said.

He noted that sports men and women like, Kanu Nwankwo, Austine Okocha, Mary Onyali, Lucy Ejike among others were discovered in schools.