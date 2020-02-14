Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Friday urged athletes in the state to work hard to win medals at the upcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled for Benin.

Yahaya, after receiving the festival’s Torch of Unity Torch in Gombe, said the era when the state’s athletes record poor results was over

READ ALSO: Ex-Boxer urges FG to fight insecurity through sports



Represented by his deputy, Manasseh Jatau, the governor said the state’s youths must rewrite the records by winning laurels for the state.

“We will provide all the necessary support and logistics to ensure that the state’s athletes perform better than at previous competitions.

“Youths will be given priority in order to realise their potential,’’ he said.

Also speaking at the occasion, Mohammed Datti, the North-East Zonal Coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development, explained the reason behind the movement of the torch of unity.

“It is part of the tradition of the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development to present the torch in all states of the federation.

“The torch which is a symbol of peace and unity is to signal the beginning of the festival as well as spread brotherhood amongst the people of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Also, Hamza Soye, the Executive Chairman of Gombe State Sports Commission, assured that the state’s athletes would perform better than they did at previous festivals.

“We are preparing for 16 events and we are hopeful.”

Soye disclosed that the state government was putting in place arrangements to set up an academy in five sports to help the state’s youths combine sports and education.

He assured that the issues of doping in sports had been addressed in the state, saying “drugs have no place in sports.”

The 20th NSF scheduled for Benin in Edo from March 22 to April 1 will see athletes featuring in 32 sports.