The African Action Congress (AAC) has berated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for its decision to deregister 74 political parties describing the move as unjust.

The party in a statement issued on Thursday by its Ondo State Chairman, Alex Adeniyi, also flayed the electoral body for giving recognition to Leonard Nzenwa as the chairman of the party.

RevolutionNow: Court adjournes trial to March 11,12,13

Adeniyi in the statement reiterated that Omoyele Sowore is the authentic leader of the party stating further that it solidarises with ideological, like-minded and radical parties affected by INEC’s exercise.

The statement read, “The Africa Action Congress (AAC) condemned the deregistration of 74 political parties by INEC and the purported endorsement of same by one Leonard Nzenwa who has been expelled from AAC since July 2019.

“AAC believes that the basis of the deregistration exercise is unjust and that the two political parties that pride themselves as leading have done much to subvert democracy in Nigeria through acts like vote-buying, electoral violence, disenfranchisement, using underage voters, destabilising potential opposition parties through sponsored agents and agencies like the Judiciary and recently INEC, than many of the deregistered parties.

“The AAC led by Omoyele Sowore, therefore, solidarise with ideological, like-minded and radical parties affected with the exercise.

“We wish you to note that the task of building the nation’s democracy to an enviable dream remains a collective duty. Together we will win,” the statement by the AAC added.

It will be recalled that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who revealed the deregistration of political parties at a news conference in Abuja, said that the decision was in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

He said 16 political parties survived the INEC cut namely; the Accord Party (AP), Action Alliance (AC), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), African Democratic Party (ADP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others are – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and National Rescue Movement (NRM).

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Socials Democratic Party (SDP) Young Progressive Party (YPP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) also escaped the Commission’s hammer.