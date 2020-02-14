Abuja – A businesswoman Mrs Clementine Eze, on Friday dragged her husband Friday, before a Customary court in Nyanya, Abuja for accusing her of infidelity.

The petitioner, who resides in Nasarawa state said this in the divorce petition she filed before the court.

“My husband husband’s attitude changed when my male cousin paid us a visit on Dec. 24, 2016.

”The following day, which was Christmas day, he took us to the police station and locked us up, accusing me of having an affair with him.

“He came back after an hour and bailed us. He threw me out of the house on Christmas day. I traveled back to the village.” She said.

The respondent, who also resides in Nasarawa state told the court that all his wife said was true.

He begged the court to grant his wife’s prayers for divorce.

The presiding judge, Shitta Mohammed adjourned the matter untill Feb. 17, for judgment (NAN)