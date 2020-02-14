The current Benue State House of Assembly in Makurdi has said that it has passed nine out of ten bills and twenty five resolutions during its first legislative session.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Titus Uba who made the disclosure during the resumption of the second session of the plenary on Thursday, said of the nine reports submitted, two were debated and seven are pending with eight petitions referred to the committees for consideration.

RevolutionNow: Court adjournes trial to March 11,12,13

According to him, thirty two communications were received with twenty five resolutions adopted and commended members for the work and cooperation during the session and assured that they would continue to do more for the betterment of Benue communities.

The resumed second legislative session witnessed the swearing in of Chris Adaji of Ohimini state constituency whose election was nullified by the court and returned as Deputy Speaker.

The Speaker described the victory of Adaji as well deserved and urged him to settle down for legislative business, urging him to be closer to his constituents for voting him for the second time.

In his response, Hon. Adaji thanked his colleagues for reserving the position of Deputy Speaker for him when his election was nullified by the count and called on his opponent to close ranks to move Ohimini forward.