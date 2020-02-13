No fewer than twenty thousand APC members today dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and embraced the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State.

The decampees were from Bakura and Gumi Local Government areas of the state, noting that the crowd that gathered indicated that the PDP made a serious grassroots mobilisation in the state.

Receiving the decampees at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital, the state governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed Matawalle described the decampment as a big loss to the APC.

“Their decamping may be connected to what has been put on ground by this administration led by me,” he said.

According to Matawalle, terror attacks and kidnappings have been brought to their kneels, stressing that commercial activities have fully returned to every part of Zamfara State.

He explained that right from the inception of his administration, he had been operating an all-inclusive government, saying that his aim and ambition was to invite capable hands to ensure the development of the state.

Constitution Review: Senate to consider 2014 confab report

Matawalle urged Zamfara people irrespective of political affiliation to contribute towards the development of the state.

Earlier, the state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Ibrahim Malaha described the movement as good development.

The chairman assured the new members of equal treatment, saying that they should consider themselves as card-carrying members of the party.

“We are ready to welcome everybody into PDP fold because we are practising all-inclusive government,” he said.

It could be recalled that early this week, eight local government council chairmen defected to PDP, pointing out that they did not decamp for their selfish interest but to join hands with Governor Matawalle to move the state forward.