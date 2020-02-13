Ikeja – A 28-year-old waitress, Dora Edet , on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly adding marijuana into noodles she cooked for her friend.

Edet, a resident of No. 4, Mufutau Shobola St., Ifako-Ijaiye in Lagos State, is facing a count charge of breach of the peace.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by adulterating food with marijuana and giving same to the complainant, Miss Faith Nwakwo.

Unah told the court tha the defendant committed the offence sometime in November 2019 at her residence.

He submitted that the defendant, who was living with Nwankwo, added the substance into noodles she prepared for her, without her consent.

“The defendant was squatting with the complainant in her mini flat.

“The complainant had told the defendant to leave her house after she noticed that the defendant was always smoking weeds in the room.

“The defendant invited an unwanted guest into the room and they smoked together. This was eyesore to the complainant.

“All attempts made by the complainant to prevent the defendant from taking weeds in the house proved abortive.

“This made the defendant to carry out the wicked act,” Unah said.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola, granted the defendant N100, 000 bail with one surety in like sum.

Fashola ordered that the surety must must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The breach of the peace contravenes Section 168 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015, and punishable with six months’ jail term or N50, 000 fine.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until March 3 for hearing. (NAN)