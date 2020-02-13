Abuja – Gift packs are the most preferred gift choice among residents in Abuja for the 2020 Valentine’s Day.

Most respondents, who spoke to on Thursday, picked gift packs over single gift items or romantic dinners.

According to them, the ability to put a gift pack together showed thoughtfulness in picking each of the items for packs will contain.

A gift pack is a collection of items, sometimes custom made, put in a box together with heartfelt meaning.

The respondents, both male and female, agreed that the items do not have to be expensive but should be practical enough to use.

Ifeanyi Ikediashi said that he would prefer if his partner gave him a collection of items rather than just one huge item.

He referred to himself as the ‘best gift collector’ and said, “I know I give really good gifts as well and there is that bliss you get when you pick our several items to wrap together.

“Plus, everyone likes thoughtful things that they can actually use. I would pick packs over just one big item.”

Also, Jennifer Tar said that she enjoys picking small meaningful items and would love if same was gifted to her for Valentine.

The popularity of gift packs shot up in 2020 when compared to other years.

It can be clearly seen from the outpour of customised gift packs vendors online and offline.

The pressure is felt more on Instagram where vendors display pictures of packs they have put together.

All they ask are the names and likes of your partner while they assist you in putting the right gifts together in the box.

Vendors, who spoke acknowledged that the trend has gotten more popular in recent times and it has been good for business.

A usual gift pack might contain a statement jewelry piece, chocolates, hand written note and custom made vintage items specific to a person’s character or job.

They range from N7, 000 for small boxes and can go as high as N200, 000 for really expensive and customised boxes.

A vendor, Chioma Odii said that she has made the most sales from selling gift packs in 2020 since the three years that she has done the business.

She said, “I think these days people are now more intentional about how they want to be treated. They just do not want you to do the usual.

“People want to know that you know them and what they like. So, a good pack will show that you think of them and not just get them what everyone got for Valentine.”

Odii added that the trend will not stop as more people get self aware and want to feel really special.

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on Feb. 14.

Originating as a Western Christian feast day honouring one or two early saints named Valentinus, Valentine’s Day is recognised as a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of roman and romantic love in many regions around the world. (NAN)