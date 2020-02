Exactly 9 years ago today, Wayne Rooney scored an overhead kick iconic goal against Manchester City, earning him moment man.

READ ALSO: Beckham’s Inter Miami facing name change after legal battle with Inter Milan

Wayne Rooney already had the Premier League at his feet at 18 years-old, He went on to score 208 Premier League goals in 491

appearances.



Meanwhile Wayne Mark Rooney is an English professional footballer and captain for Championship club Derby County.