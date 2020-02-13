Abuja – Queen Uboh-Idris, the immediate-past President of the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation (NPPF), says the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development should be blamed for the issues which trailed the recent Para-Powerlifting World Cup.

Uboh-Idris made the claim at a news conference in Abuja Wednesday to clear the air over issues which surrounded the shoddy organisation of the event.

The competition was held in Abuja from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7.

“The ministry did not bring any money for the organisation of the world cup. I wrote to the ministry sometime in August 2019 , informing them of this competition but they told me they didn’t have money.

“A Director in the ministry, Tayo Oreweme, in an interview with a television station said the country was not ready for the event and there was no money to host the event.

“I had to run to my friends and family. Thankfully, Aisha Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, who was the chief host and grand matron of the event, as well as Cecilia Ezilo, the deputy governor of Enugu state, came to our rescue,” Uboh-Idris claimed further.

Uboh-Idris, who also resigned shortly after the event, blamed her resignation on bullying and intimidation by the ministry officials.

“I sent my resignation letter to the ministry on Feb. 7 and my reason for the resignation was because I was psychologically and emotionally traumatised by the actions of the Sports Minister, Sunday Dare, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Gabriel Aduda, and some members of the NPPF board.

“I have been bullied and intimidated by the said people and have been verbally assaulted by Oreweme, a director in the ministry.

“I was held hostage for three hours by some NPPF board members. All these affected my health and the climax was my resignation,” she alleged.

On the claim that a trophy won by Nigeria was still in her possession, Uboh-Idris said the trophy which is named after Mrs Buhari was not in her possession.

President’s booing in Borno shows Nigerians’ loss of confidence in Buhari – PDP

“But it is with the matron of the event, Mrs Ezilo, and will be delivered to Mrs Buhari.”

She added that the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) scored Nigeria above average on the organisation of the event.

The former NPPF president also claimed that all members of contingents from all the West African countries which participated in the event were given free accommodation.(NAN)