The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday fixed March 11 to 13 for the trial of Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, on amended charges of treasonable felony, which was again stalled.

Breaking: FG re-arraigns Sowore for ‘treason’

The defendants were rearraigned on Thursday but could not proceed to trial as scheduled on the basis that the prosecution had yet to serve the defence copies of the electronic video CDs it intended to rely on.