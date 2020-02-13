Rev. Omatshola Williams, the former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Delta state has called on youths to avoid pre-parital sex as the world marks St. Valentine’s day.

Williams on thursday in Asaba, said that the occasion of St.Valentine’s Day, accepted by people and celebrated worldwide on Feb. 14 as lovers day, should not be turned into occasion for promoting and celebrating sexual immorality.

She stressed the need for continuous sex education in homes and schools to engender morality in children.

Williams said that the celebration should be marked with true show of love and sharing and not occasion for carnality.

“Couples should share love, and be mindful of their family size as planning ones family is very important; every married couple has the right to plan for the family size they want.

“It is better to plan for the number of children that you can manage and care for than raise children that cannot be cared for.

“Meanwhile, with what we see in the young people and youths today, there is an urgent need for sex education to be taught in every home and institutions.

“We must teach our children the implication and cost of having canal knowledge of themselves until they get married.

“The celebration of Valentine should be used to show natural affection. We advocate sex education in our homes and institutions for proper upbringing of our children,” she added.

Also, Miss Esther Agaldo, a National Youth Corp Service member, serving in Delta said that Valentine’s day depicts a period of sharing, particularly with the less privileged and putting smiles on someone’s face.

“Over the years, I spent my time with my family during the Valentine and prepare special meal for the family.

“Now, I am in Delta, I will cook special meal and celebrate with my colleagues and later if possible hang out with them in the evening on Friday.

“To me, Valentine is not an occasion to mess up with the opposite sex.

“Sex education is for every home and parents to have a close relationship with their children to build confidence in them to become responsible adults.

“There is no doubt that some youths indulge in some immorality during Valentine’s but corps must apply restraint and as adults, corpers are responsible for their actions,’’ she said.

On his part, Mr David Okpogadie a journalist, said that Valentine’s day was set aside in commemoration of the good deed of Saint Valentine who lived his life for others.

“So, those who celebrate it should see it as an opportunity to emulate St. Valentine by doing good to others and helping the helpless, giving to the needy and showing love generally as the true essence of Valentine Day.

“It is true that immorality has crept into Valentine’s Day celebration out of ignorance being spread by mischievous persons.

“My advice to the youths is total abstinence from immorality and any act capable of derailing their future and they should know that Valentine’s day is not meant for sexual immorality but service to humanity.”