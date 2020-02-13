The Rivers Police Command has begun clampdown on illegal use of sirens, revolving lights, spy and covered number plates, an official said.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, announced this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He said that the ban was sequel to the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu banning the indiscriminate use of the items by some motorists.

“Based on the IGP’s directive, the Rivers state Commissioner of Police (CP) Mustapha Dandaura has with immediate effect ban on the use of these facilities without appropriate approvals.

“In keeping with this directive, the CP wishes to inform the general public that a task force has been set up by the command to ensure full compliance.

“To this end, the task force will enforce the ban on indiscriminate use of sirens, revolving lights and spy and covered plate numbers,” he said.

Omoni urged individuals and organisations that have such facilities installed on their vehicles to dismantle them, warning that violators would not be spared.

“The CP is hereby appealing to residents particularly banks, companies, private individuals and security personnel, except for those on covert operations to comply with the directive.

“CSP Grace Wonwu, Officer In-charge of CP’s Monitoring Unit and head of the task force has been ordered to arrest defaulters as well as impound defaulting vehicles,” he said.

(NAN)