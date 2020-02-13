. Court awards N200, 000 cost against FG for delaying trial

The convener of #RevolutionNow campaigner, Omoleye Sowore and Olawole Bakare will be arraigned on two count amended charge today by the Federal Government before Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court Abuja.

The defendants were accompanied to the court on Wednesday by a large crowd of sympathisers including a former lawmaker in the Senate representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District Sent. Shehu Sani and Noble laureate Prof Wole Soyinka.

Sowore and Bakare were initially standing trial on seven count charge. They will now have to contend with only two treasonable felony charge that read thus: Conspiracy to commit treasonable felony, contrary to section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap. C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

Deregistration of Political parties: APC, PDP only taking advantage of nation’s resources to win elections- Sonaiya

Count two – Treasonable felony, contrary to section 41(a) of the Criminal Code Act Cap C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under same section of the Act.

When the matter resumed on Wednesday, the Prosecution counsel, Aminu Alilu, informed the court that the Federal Government has filed the amended charge but has not served it on the defendants. He therefore requested for a short adjournment. He said that since the matter was earlier fixed for February 12 and 13, the Court should oblige his request for an adjournment till today, Thursday, February 13, 2020, to enable him serve the defendants processes.

In his response, the defence counsel, Adeyinka Olumide- Fusika (SAN), said that the trial cannot commence on Wednesday as promised by the prosecution because they have not served the defendants with the proof of evidence and documents in line with the court earlier order.

In the circumstances, he applied for the seven charge to be struck out for lack of diligent prosecution. He said that the defendants who are restricted to Abuja have been subjected to severe punishments, though they have not being convicted.

He said the prosecution has exhausted the five adjournments allowed by the law and that in the interest of justice the charges should be struck out.

Olumide- Fusika (SAN) said that until the prosecution serves the defendants with the required documents including the proof of evidence, the trial will not commence.

In her ruling, Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu noted that the office of the Attorney General of the Federation has since December 13, 2019 taken over the prosecution of Sowore but only filed an amended charge on February 12, 2020.

She further observed that the prosecution has not obeyed an earlier order of the court directing him to serve all the necessary documents on matter on the defendants. She said the delay was uncalled for in view of the fact that the court has granted an accelerated hearing of the matter.

Stating that the delay must have consequence, she awarded N200, 000 cost against the prosecution.

According to the court, the counsel must effect the payment of the cost before today’s trial.

She said the prosecution on whose instance the matter was adjourned has exhausted his five adjournment allowed by law even when the trial has not entered into hearing.

Meanwhile, the former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, arrived the Federal High Court, Abuja, ahead of the commencement of trial of rights activist and journalist, Omoyele Sowore. Sani joined Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka.