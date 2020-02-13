Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday adjourned the trial of Omoleye Sowore and Olawole Bakare till March 11, 12 and 13 to enable the prosecution serve the defendants with video evidence of the alleged treasonable felony charge.

The court also took into consideration the request of the defence counsel that they need enough time to study the video evidence if it is served on them.

House to collaborate with Red Cross on IDPs – Gbajabiamila

After the defendants pleaded not guilty to the amended two -count charge that read thus:

“Conspiracy to commit treasonable felony, contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code, 2004 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

“Treasonable felony, contrary to Section 41(a) of the Criminal Code, 2004 and punishable under same section of the Act,” the defence counsel, Abdul Mahmud complained that the proof of evidence and particularly, the video tapes which the prosecution said would be relied on to establish the case of treasonable felony was yet to be served on the defendants.

In his response, the prosecution lawyer, Aminu Alilu said he has served the defendants with the processes except the video evidence.

He revealed that the prosecution has paid the N200, 000 fine as ordered by the court to the defendants and therefore, requested for two weeks to effect the service as the video needs to be edited.

Mahmud said that the defence would also require two weeks from the date of service of the video evidence on them.

Consequently, Justice Ojukwu adjourned the trial.