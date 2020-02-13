The House of Representatives has directed the Committee on Healthcare Services to investigate the utilisation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

This directive by the House followed the unanimous adoption of a motion moved by Rep. Shina Peller (APC/Oyo) during Thursday’s plenary presided over by the House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Presenting the motion the motion tagged: “Need to investigate the utilisation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund,” Rep. Peller recalled that Section 11 of the National Health Act enacted in 2014, requires that not less than one per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federal government be set aside as a grant to finance the fund.

He said the act committed the federal government to dedicate national resources to provide access to healthcare services for all in a cost effective way, strengthening institutions and increasing financing for essential health care services.

The lawmaker also noted that the fund would be used for operational budgets for public primary healthcare facilities and address under-performance at the primary healthcare.

He said that the programme would also enable Nigerians access services in 22 states, including the FCT and would facilitate the overhaul of the primary healthcare system in the country.

Furthermore, Rep. Peller recalled that according to the operational manual of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, all programme funds must be kept in a dedicated account at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Consequently, the Federal Ministry of Health, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) and relevant State agencies have all opened accounts with the CBN.

“The House is aware that 50 per cent of the total amount appropriated has so far been released from the 2018 budget for the programme.

“Similarly, the Global Financing Facility and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have contributed $20 million and $2 million grant respectively, to the programme with other donor agencies also showing interests.

“More than 30 states have formally expressed interests and facility assessments have been carried out, with the release of approximately 50 per cent of the fund.

“In spite of the laudable programme and intent of the fund, the primary healthcare system of the country is in shambles.

“Infant mortality is on the increase, rate of death at childbirth is still very high in most rural communities and hardly would one find a functional primary healthcare care facility in most local governments areas much less the wards,” he disclosed.

Also, he added that Global Facility Financing (GFF) has committed $20 million while the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation would commit up to $75 million over the next five years.

“The Department for International Development (DFID) also committed £60 million to support the programme which goal is to have one functional primary health care per political ward in Nigeria,” he noted.

The House however, mandated the committee to investigate the utilisation of the fund and report its findings within four weeks for further legislative action.