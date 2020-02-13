National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole on Thursday made a personal donation of 200 bags of rice to persons displaced by various crises in Taraba state to ameliorate their plight.

Oshiomhole was represented by the state party Chairman, Ibrahim El-Sudi, at the presentation of the items. He said that the gesture was Oshiomhole’s personal effort and genuine concern for the good of the people.

He disclosed that Oshiomhole purchased 1, 200 bags of rice to be distributed to IDPs in the six states in the north-east.

El-Sudi assured that the party would do everything within its powers to make life better for the people, even though the party was not the ruling party in the state.

“We are grateful that we have these relief materials coming from our National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to distribute to the persons displaced by crisis in the state. We are happy that this gesture will go a long way in ameliorating their plight.

“We however, feel sad that our people are displaced in their own state and are made to live under such conditions. We call on the people to support the displaced people so that they don’t have to go through such extreme difficulties.

“We have identified six camps across five local government areas in the state and on our part we will ensure that the relief materials get to the rightful beneficiaries directly to avoid any situation where someone will say rice meant for IDPs was diverted by APC in Taraba state,” he added.

The symbolic presentation was made to IDP camps in Nukai and Muslim council in Jalingo while arrangements were being put in place to convey the rice to the camps in other local government areas.