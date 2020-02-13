Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling sacking Bayelsa Governor-elect, David Lyon and his running mate, Sen. Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.





The court ruled that Degi-Eremienyo presented forged educational certificates, including those of primary, secondary and tertiary schools to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It held that the Form CF 001 Degi-Eremieoyo submitted to INEC for the purpose of the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state contained false information of a fundamental nature.



The apex court held that since Sen. Degi-Eremieoyo shared a joint ticket with the governor-elect, his disqualification invalidated their nomination by the All Progressive Congress (APC).



In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika in Asaba, Gov. Okowa described the ruling as a welcome development for the PDP and its candidates in the governorship race, Senator Douye Diri and Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpor.



He stated that his confidence in the judiciary has been rekindled by the didactic ruling of the apex court and urged PDP and the governor-elect to take steps to reconcile all stakeholders in Bayelsa state in order to strengthen the party for future elections.



“The news of the Supreme Court ruling on the Bayelsa state governorship election came to me with joy, because we have been writhing in pain on the loss of Bayelsa to the APC in the last governorship election in the state.



“We are happy because the Supreme Court has once again restored the confidence of the people in the judiciary.



“This victory is a clarion call on the party and the governor-elect to take steps to reconcile all aggrieved party members who defected or worked against the party in the November16, 2019 governorship election in the state.



“This is very important because there is need to rebuild the confidence of the people in our party, going forward,’’ the governor said.



“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate our great party, the PDP on the victory at the Supreme Court. It is my prayer that God will usher in a new lease of life for Bayelsans as a new administration takes over in the state.



“I also congratulate my brother governor, Chief Seriake Dickson, for a successful tenure in office,” he added.