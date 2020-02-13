The Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly and Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa has said that the restriction and ban placed on Motorcycle and Tricycle on some major roads in the state is for the safety of the citizenry.

Rt. Hon. Obasa stated this on Thursday, February 14th, 2020, during a meeting with Associations of motorcycle and tricycle operators in Agege Local Government and Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area.

The meeting was held at the Speaker’s Constituency office at Oyewole Street, Iyana-Ipaja, Agege, Lagos.

Speaking at the meeting, Rt. Hon. Obasa commended the associations for being calm and law abiding since the pronouncement of restriction/ban of motorcycles and tricycles on major highways in the state.

He said the restriction was not to deny them of their means of livelihood but to ensure safety of lives in the metropolis.

“We are aware of the violence that trailed the restriction of your activities in some part of the state. I want to use this opportunity to commend and appreciate you for staying calm and law abiding here in Agege. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has no hatred for motorcycle and tricycle operators but there’s the need to protect the citizens.

“I want to implore your Associations to identify some of the problems hindering your operations, identify alternative routes, map out those that are not motorable and tell us. This way, the local government will come in to assist.

“This is not going to be our last meeting. In our next meeting, I will invite the Area Commanders and DPO’s in this local government, the Commissioner of Police as well as the State Commissioner for Transport and find a lasting solution to the issues of indiscriminate arrests in areas not applicable,” he said.

He urged them to come up with positive ideas that will aid their smooth operation within the approved routes adding that the government will not hesitate to support them.

“You people are professionals and should behave as such. Always be law abiding. Come up with positive ideas and the government will support. The door of my office is wide open for deliberations on how to be useful to ourselves,” he assured them.