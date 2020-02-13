Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s family house at Ita Eko Abeokuta was on Wednesday night razed by fire.

Reports have it that the fire outbreak started at about 9 pm and that it only affected the boys’ quarters of the property.

”The house is where Obasanjo’s parents lived. It is an old house. It is not the main residence of the former president,” a fimily sources said.

The fire was eventually put out as residents of the area trooped out to assist the domestic workers in the house to put out the fire.

The state Director of Fire Service, Fatai Adefala, speaking on fire said the fire did not damage the main building.

In Adefala’s words, “Yes, there was a fire and it had been put out.”

“Our officials have put out the fire .”