As part of efforts to enlist public support for the fight against corruption, the NYSC has announced plans embark on a nationwide march today.

Addressing a joint press conference with the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, Acting Chairma, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Mr. Ibrahim Magu, said the Corps members will be leading youth and women groups as well as other stakeholders in the street march in all the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

We will not share money to anybody in Ebonyi, says Umahi

He said the rally would serve as a platform to sensitize and mobilize Nigerian youths to reject the evil of corruption as well as enable Nigerians to take ownership of the fight.

While expressing delight over the readiness of NYSC to adopt innovative approach to youth involvement in the anti-corruption crusade, he also thanked the Minister of Youth and Sports Development and the NYSC Director-General for their support.

On his part, the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, said the Scheme was mobilizing about three hundred and fifty thousand Corps members annually, adding that their potentials were being tapped for the success of the anti-corruption war.

He spoke of the partnership between NYSC and EFCC on awareness creation using the platform of NYSC/EFCC Anti-corruption Community Development Service Group.

Ibrahim explained that the sensitization of the public against corruption would not end with tomorrow’s walk as the NYSC/EFCC Anti-corruption Group would continue to create awareness among Nigerians.

The rally organized by in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the National Youth Service Corps with the theme ‘Nigerian Youths March Against Corruption’ is aimed at carrying every stakeholder along in the anti-graft war.