The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) have begun the sensitisation of artisans to check illegal mining activities in the Zamfara state.

Commandant of the corps, Alhaji Aliyu Garba, made the disclosure on Wednesday at the inauguration of the exercise at Kucheri and Dansadau communities in Tsafe and Maru Local Government Areas of the state.

Garba disclosed that the sensitisation and mop up surveillance exercise was designed ensure total compliance with the ban imposed by the federal government on illegal mining activities in the state.

He said that part of the mandate of the corps was to provide security to licensed mining companies and monitor activities of artisan miners.

According to him, the exercise would ensure that mining activities were done in line with the rules and regulations guiding its operations.

“We want all artisan miners in the state to acquire the licence from the federal government to ensure total compliance with the government’s directives in this regard.

“Zamfara is one of the states in the country blessed with abundant mineral resources, government is working with stakeholders to ensure that the resources are harnessed in line with best practices,” he stated.

Also speaking, the state Mining Officer of the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Abunumah Samuel, said the measure was one of the federal government’s policies aimed at economic diversification.

According to him, about 80 per cent of mining activities in Nigeria are carried out by artisan miners’ illegal, adding that the government wants to make sure that all artisan miners acquire licences so that they would pay revenue to government.