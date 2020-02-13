The Adamawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested five suspected criminals at Demsowa area of Yola North Local Government Area of the state.

The Commander of the Corps, Nurudeen Abdullahi, made the disclosure while parading the suspects on Thursday in Yola.

Abdullahi disclosed the the suspects belonged to the “Shila Boys” gang, who allegedly specialised in terrorising residents of Demsawo and other parts of Yola.

He said that the gang engage in perpetuating criminal activities such as intimidation, assault, extortion and pilfering.

The commandant added that the the suspects were arrested at Demsawo, in a joint operation with members of the vigilante group in the area.

Abdullahi added that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

Meanwhile, Abdullahi revealed that the Presidential Committee on Northeast Initiative (PCNI) in partnership with the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) had donated a patrol vehicle to the Agro Ranger Squad of the Corps.

He said the state government equally donated motorcycles to the squad to enhance patrol in difficult terrains.