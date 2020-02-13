The new Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Zhikirullah Hassan, has pledged to improve Nigeria’s hajj administration to meet global standards.

Hassan made the pledge shortly after he took over the mantle of leadership of the commission on Thursday in Abuja.

” Today, I stand before you to make a solemn pledge to continue the never ending journey to improve, elevate and uplift hajj administration in Nigeria.

” We resolved to continue the journey to make NAHCON a global brand and the journey will not be complete until we find a better way that our pilgrims must not have to wait and spend longer days in Saudi Arabia or boarding the aircraft,” he said.

Hassan pledged to ensure training and welfare of staff to achieve efficiency in service delivery to meet up with target.

” I want to pledge our commitment to your welfare by giving your rights and privileges without discrimination or bias.

” We intend to pursue the upscale capacity building through training and retraining of every category of staff to the new trends and development in hajj training institutes,” he stated

The NAHCON chairman expressed confidence that the commission would achieve the desired goal through hard work, determination and dedication.

He expressed the need to diversify and create means of generating revenue for the commission with a view to further enhance its operations and reduce the cost of Hajj to Nigerian pilgrims.

In his farewell speech, the former Chairman of NAHCON, Abdullahi Muhammad, thanked the federal government for affording him the conducive atmosphere to operate.