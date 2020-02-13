Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, the Vice Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, says that his administration is gender sensitive and promised to give more women opportunities to contribute their quota to the development of the institution and the country at large.

Mohammed stated this on Thursday in Keffi during a two-day Gender Week 2020 organised by the Centre for Gender Studies of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week had its theme as: “Gender and Inclusive Development” (with Focus on Marginalised Groups).

Mohammed, represented by Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, the institution’s Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), commended the centre for organising the week and urged them to sustain the tempo.

“For inclusive development, my administration will continue to be gender sensitive in terms of employment and appointments, among others.

“I want to commend you for the giant steps you have being taking on issues of gender and inclusive development.

“It will go a long way in not only giving the women and other groups the opportunity to participate or contribute their quota to the development of the education sector, the state and the country at large.

“But will also bring peace and speedy development to the state and the country as a whole,” he said.

Mohammed restated his continued commitment in making the university a world class institution in the interest of the education sector.

Earlier, Dr Hauwa’u Mainoma, the Director, Centre for Gender Studies of the institution, said that the two-day event was packaged with exciting and educative programmes.

“The theme for the 2020 Gender Week is Gender and Inclusive Development.

“The theme was carefully chosen considering the various calls on the need to factor in gender, particularly the marginalised groups in our development process.

“The understanding is that development is effectively achieved when all facets of life and well meaning groups are included,” she said.

The director also said drug abuse and youth development would be discussed during the two-day event, considering the trend on how drug abuse has increased over the years.