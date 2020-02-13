The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammad Dingyadi, has inaugurated a 10-man committee to harmonize Police Academy Bill to address contentious areas for professional policing.

The Head of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mr Odutayo Oluseyi disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Dingyadi, represented by Dr Maurice Mbaeri, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said the inauguration of the committee was as a result of the retreat organised by the Senate Committee on Police Affairs.

The retreat was organized in collaboration with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre in Lagos where contentious issues of the Bill were analysed.

Dingyadi said the committee members were carefully selected to reflect various stakeholders who were free to consult and engage others for inclusiveness.

According to him, the terms of reference of the committee are to carefully study the entire content of the Nigeria Police Academy Establishment Bill 2018.

“The committee is to obtain, collate and examine input from the various stakeholders regarding the Bill.

“The committee will also obtain views and inputs and compare and contrast situations and circumstances from similar security training institutions such as Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA), Police Staff College (PSC) and Police Anti-Terrorism School.

“It will prepare and recommend a harmonized document out of the Nigeria Police Academy Establishment Bill, 2018 for presentation to the Senate Committee on Police Affairs for further action,” he said.

He said Mr Tommy Mom, a Commissioner in the Police Service Commission, would serve as the chairman of the committee while Mr Zubairu Muhammed, a Director in the Ministry of Police Affairs would serve as Secretary.

He said the committee had two weeks to submit its report.